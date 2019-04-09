Appellate Court Upholds Prison Term for Ex-Chief Aide to Park Geun-hye

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court has upheld a lower court’s decision and handed down a prison term to a former presidential chief of staff to impeached President Park Geun-hye over power abuse charges.The Seoul High Court on Friday sentenced Kim Ki-choon to 18 months behind bars after finding him guilty of most charges leveled against him, including providing illegal support to conservative groups that backed the former president. The ruling came six months after the Seoul Central District Court ordered him to be imprisoned for 18 months.The high court also upheld a lower court’s decision against Cho Yoon-sun, a former presidential secretary for political affairs, who was given a one-year sentence suspended for two years for illegally assisting pro-Park groups.Kim and Cho were tried on charges of pressuring a business lobby group, the Federation of Korean Industries, to donate six-point-nine billion won to 33 pro-government organizations between 2014 and 2016.