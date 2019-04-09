'Around 70 Tons of Nuclear Waste from Seoul Still Unaccounted for'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s state-funded nuclear research institute has lost more than 70 tons of radioactive waste materials.The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission revealed the findings on Friday after it was briefed earlier in the day on a probe into alleged unauthorized disposal of radioactive waste at a Seoul-based research nuclear reactor.A total of 71-point-eight tons of nuclear waste were presumed to be either lost or stolen in the process of deactivating the reactor by the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute between 1997 and 2008.The missing materials include 43-point-seven tons of lead waste and about 27 tons of other metal waste.They are known to pose minimal risk to humans at an individual radiation exposure dose of less than one millisievert.The commission said it asked the prosecution to investigate those in charge of dismantling the reactor for possible punishment.