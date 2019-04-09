Assembly Speaker Seeks Lawmakers' Cooperation to Enhance Parliamentary Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is seeking cooperation from senior lawmakers to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy for the country.At a regular meeting on Friday of lawmakers who have served five terms more, Speaker Moon said diplomatic efforts should not be left to the government alone at a time when the country has grown into a cultural powerhouse and needs to strengthen diplomacy overseas.He proposed that each of the long-serving lawmakers be in charge of a specific country and strive to become an expert on their respective country.The speaker said the move will be pushed forward separately from the existing parliamentary foreign affairs consultative meeting created to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy.The participants were said to have welcomed the proposal.