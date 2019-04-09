Minister: Seoul to Prepare Internally for Cross-Border Economic Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday that conditions must be fostered to carry out inter-Korean economic projects and that Seoul will make internal preparations to do so.Hong spoke to reporters at the International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington during his visit to the U.S. capital to attend a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors.He said he believes that sanctions on North Korea need to be eased or lifted in order for inter-Korean economic projects to begin in earnest.Concerning what kind of preparations were under way, the minister said they will be announced when the conditions are right, taking into consideration the impact on other countries as well.Regarding humanitarian aid to North Korea, an issue that was also addressed during Thursday's South Korea-U.S. summit, Hong said that humanitarian measures, including in forestry cooperation, are ongoing between the two Koreas.He said South Korea is interested in seeking expanded cooperation with North Korea while stressing that conditions need to be created that allow this to happen.Hong also assessed that the Thursday summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump created momentum and an atmosphere to continue talks about a North Korea-U.S. summit meeting.