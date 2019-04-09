Memorial Events Mark 5th Anniversary of Sewol Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

Events were held across Seoul on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster which took place on April 16th, 2014.A civic coalition on the maritime disaster hosted an anniversary conference in the morning attended by victims' families and discussed future tasks that lie ahead.In the afternoon, the organizers also held an event that included poetry recitals, dance, singing and instrumental performances to remember the disaster and its victims.Rallies and marches are continuing into the late afternoon hours as protesters demand the punishment of those responsible.In the evening, more cultural events are scheduled at Gwanghwamun Square where Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will give a speech and the KBS Traditional Music Orchestra will perform.