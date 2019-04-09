Gasoline Prices Rise for 8th Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic gasoline and diesel prices continue to rise for an eighth straight week.According to Opinet, an oil price information Web site run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of regular gasoline sold at filling stations nationwide rose ten-point-three won to one-thousand-408-point-three won per liter in the second week of April.Prices had bottomed out in mid-February after falling for nearly four months since late October last year.The price of diesel for automotive fuel also rose eight-point-five won to one-thousand-304-point-three won.Seoul recorded the highest gasoline prices at one-thousand-502-point-seven won, nearly 100 won higher than the national average. It is the first time the average gasoline prices in the capital city have topped the one-thousand-500 won mark this year.The Korea National Oil Corporation said that international oil prices have gone up due to factors such as production cuts by OPEC in March and additional sanctions by the U.S. on Venezuela, adding that domestic prices will likely continue to rise.