Blackpink Ranks Record 33rd on UK Official Singles Chart

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl band Blackpink has ranked a record 33rd on the UK top 100 Official Singles Chart for its latest song "Kill This Love."According to the British music charts on Friday, Blackpink's mini album, also called “Kill This Love,” ranked 40th on the top 100 Official Albums Chart.On its Twitter account, the Official Charts announced that Kill This Love has officially become Blackpink's highest charting single to date in the UK.Previously, Blackpink ranked 78th with hit song "Ddu-du Ddu-du" and 36th with "Kiss and Make Up," a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa.The four-member female band will also perform at the famed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the U.S as the first K-pop artist to do so.YouTube will stream the performance live on a huge electronic board in New York's Times Square.