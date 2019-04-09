Trump Says Third Summit with N. Korean Leader Would be Good

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump said his relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remain “very good” and is open to a third summit with Kim.The remarks came hours after the North Korean leader said he is willing to hold another summit on the condition that the United States will find a fair and “mutually acceptable” plan.Trump said on Saturday in a tweet that he agrees with Kim that their personal relationship remains very good, perhaps the term "excellent" would be even more accurate. He added a third summit would be good in that they fully understand where they each stand.Trump also offered a positive outlook, saying that North Korea has tremendous potential for extraordinary growth, economic success and riches under the leadership of Chairman Kim.Trump added he looked forward to a day, which could be soon, when nuclear weapons and sanctions can be removed, and then watching North Korea become one of the most successful nations of the world.