Pompeo Confident Progress will Continue in Denuclearization Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington has been communicating with North Korea even after the collapse of their second summit in Vietnam in February.Pompeo, who is visiting South America, made the remarks to reporters on Saturday in a meeting with Paraguay's Foreign Minister Luis Castiglioni in Asuncion, Paraguay.The U.S. top diplomat said that he's confident the Hanoi talks put the two sides in a better place to continue to move forward.Pompeo said that it was encouraging that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally committed “more than six times to denuclearize” during previous talk, adding he is very confident that progress will continue.Kim said Friday that he's willing to try one more time and to hold a third summit if the United States comes with the "right attitude and right method."