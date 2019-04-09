N. Korean Leader Given New Title of 'Supreme Representative' of People

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was given the new title of "supreme representative of all the Korean people" during the North's major personnel reshuffle last week.In a Sunday report on Kim's re-election as the chairman of the State Affairs Commission during a session of the Supreme People's Assembly, the North's official Korean Central TV referred to Kim as "the supreme representative of all the Korean people and the supreme leader of the Republic."In related reports issued on Friday and Saturday, the Korean Central News Agency also used the same description for the position of the chairman of the State Affairs Commission, the regime's highest seat of power.Previously, the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) was known as the nominal head of state representing Pyongyang, with the chairman of the State Affairs Commission only referred to as the "supreme leader" of the republic.