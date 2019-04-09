Prosecution to Question Former Police Official in Probe of Ex-Vice Minister's Sex Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Sunday will summon and question a police official who was in charge of a 2013 investigation into a sex scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui under the Park Geun-hye government.A prosecution team will reportedly question Lee Se-min, a former inspector general at the Korean National Police Agency, regarding allegations that Park's presidential office exerted pressure to stop the probe as it was planning to appoint Kim as vice justice minister.Lee was effectively leading the investigation in March 2013 when the scandal emerged, but was demoted to a position at the Korean National Police University the following month.All other police officials investigating the case were also replaced and transferred to other positions, raising speculation that the previous top office interfered in the replacements at the time.