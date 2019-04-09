Choe, Pak to Lead N. Korea's Ruling Party's Politburo with Leader Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

Two ranking North Korean officials will be leading the powerful Political Bureau of the North's ruling Workers' Party along with leader Kim Jong-un following a major personnel reshuffle last week.In a Saturday report on Friday's session of the Supreme People's Assembly, the North's state media Korean Central News Agency called Choe Ryong-hae and Pak Pong-ju as members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the ruling party's Central Committee, referring them as "newly-elected state leading officials."Previously, the Presidium was comprised of four people, but the number was reduced to three as Kim Yong-nam was removed from the powerful committee of the ruling party.The North's new premier and member of the politburo Kim Jae-ryong was among the three people mentioned as the "state leading officials," but he was not named as a member of the Presidium.