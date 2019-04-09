BTS' 'Boy With Luv' Video Sets YouTube Record

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean boy band BTS set a YouTube record as its latest music video hit 100 million views in less than two days after its release.According to the band's management agency Big Hit Entertainment, the music video for "Boy With Luv," the main track of the group's latest album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," released Friday at 6 p.m., topped 100 million views at about 7:37 a.m. Sunday.BTS achieved the milestone 37 hours and 37 minutes after the video was uploaded to the global video sharing service.The previous record was set by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love," which hit 100 million views in 62 hours after its release on April 5."Boy With Luv" became the 18th video from BTS to pass the 100 million threshold.