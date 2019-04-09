S. Korea Mulls Sending Special Envoy to N. Korea for Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is reportedly considering sending a special envoy to North Korea to hold an inter-Korean summit at an early date.During a summit with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, President Moon Jae-in said he would seek a bilateral summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the near future.A senior official at the top office told KBS on Saturday that the first thing to do would be to contact North Korea to tap the possibility of a fresh inter-Korean summit, expecting related steps to begin this week.The official, however, said that considering Moon's planned tour to Central Asia from Tuesday to April 23, it would be difficult to hold a fourth summit on April 27th to mark the first anniversary of the first inter-Korean summit.There are speculations that the fourth summit, if realized, is likely to come early or mid-May before Trump's visit to Japan set for May 26th.