Moon to Respond to Kim Jong-un's Speech

President Moon Jae-in may disclose details of the possibility of sending a special envoy to Pyongyang.A senior presidential official told reporters on Sunday that Moon will preside over a meeting with his aides on Monday, where he is expected to reveal his thoughts on potential diplomatic moves to advance denuclearization talks.The official said the president will talk about his latest summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington last Thursday as well as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s speech in response to the summit.Speaking before the North’s Supreme People’s Assembly on Friday, Kim said he is open to a third summit with Trump, while urging the South to work for all Korean people instead of “posing as a mediator and interfering.”Since Moon told Trump that he will push for another inter-Korean summit in line with Trump's desire to continue talks with the North, the South Korean president is expected to emphasize the need for dialogue during Monday's meeting.It is speculated that the presidential office has already decided to send a special envoy to the North to boost denuclearization talks, but some presidential officials said that it is still too early to announce the details regarding a special envoy, since the president may or may not address the issue on Monday.