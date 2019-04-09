Poll: Moon's Approval Rating Slightly Increases to 48%

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey has shown a slight increase in President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating.Real Meter's survey of two-thousand-500 voters last week was released on Monday and revealed that 48 percent of the respondents said they believe the president is doing a good job, marking a zero-point-seven percentage point increase from the previous week.Negative assessments regarding Moon's performance inched down one percentage point to 46-point-eight percent. The portion of those who said they didn't know or had no response edged up by zero-point-three percentage points to five-point-two percent.The pollster said the approval rating for the president appears to have been boosted by the government’s swift response to the recent wildfires in Gangwon Province as well as Moon’s latest summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.However, it said the uptick was limited by criticism against the government over the death of the Hanjin Group chairman and controversy over a nominee for the Constitutional Court.The nationwide survey was conducted between Monday and Friday of last week and commissioned by local broadcaster YTN. The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.