Rival Parties to Talk over Divisive Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leaders of the ruling party and the two largest opposition parties will sit down to hash out divisive legislation and normalize this month’s parliamentary proceedings.Rep. Hong Young-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party will meet on Monday with his counterparts from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, Na Kyung-won and Kim Kwan-young.They will first likely address the controversy over Constitutional Court justice nominee Lee Mi-sun amid allegations of her ethical lapses which mainly stemmed from her and her husband's stock investment activities.The DP says the allegations the nominee and her spouse used inside information in stock investment is a groundless political attack and demanded that the parliament adopt a report for her confirmation. However, the LKP and Bareunmirae claimed Lee violated her duty to avoid having conflicts of interests as a public official.The rival parties are also expected to have heated debates on the government’s supplementary budget plan. The LKP is calling the plan a populist budget designed to win votes in the forthcoming general elections and demanded that the size of the additional budget be minimal, reflecting only necessary spending for the massive wildfires in Gangwon Province.Other topics expected to be discussed during Monday’s meeting include electoral reform, bills on the creation of a separate investigative body for high-ranking public servants and revisions to labor and minimum salary-related bills.