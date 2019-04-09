Busan Builds New Trekking Course to Provide Port Views

Photo : YONHAP News

A new coastal walkway has been created in Busan to provide visitors with a view of some of the port city’s landmark scenery, including Busan Port and Taejongdae Park.The Busan Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries said on Monday that a completion ceremony for the coastal trekking course will be held within the campus of the Korea Maritime and Ocean University on Tuesday.Costing two-point-nine billion won, the walkway is 656 meters long, but expands to a kilometer-long section if existing trails within the college campus are included.The office said it is the only place in the city where one can get a whole view of the port without taking a ship.