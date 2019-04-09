Survey Affirms Declining Importance of Marriage Among Young People

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A survey shows that less than two out of ten single people in South Korea say they absolutely believe marriage is a must.The survey was released on Monday by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs after around two-thousand-500 men and women aged 20 and 44 were asked about their views on marriage.Only 14-point-five percent of the respondents said they wholeheartedly thought people should marry while 44-point-two percent said they were moderately in favor of marriage.The researchers of the survey said it affirms the declining importance of marriage as a rite of passage and shows a growing tendency among the South Korean public to worry about their own judgement and decisions instead of what other people think.They noted similar responses were made regardless of age, education level and job status.