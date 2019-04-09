Incheon-Jeju Ferry Services to Resume after 5th Anniversary of Sewol Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

A ferry service connecting Incheon and Jeju Island will resume five years after it was suspended in the wake of the tragic Sewol sinking.According to the local shipping industry on Monday, a local building contractor designated as the new operator of the ferry routes between Incheon and Jeju will finalize its preparations to launch services by June.The company, Daezer Construction, received a conditional license last year. If it receives the official license for its operation plans, including the safety plans, Daezer is expected to start services in the second half of this year.The previous operator of the Incheon-Jeju ferry services, Cheonghaejin Marine Company, had its license revoked in May of 2014 after the Sewol, one of its two ferries, sank en route from Incheon toward Jeju on April 16, 2014.Among the 476 people on board, including high school students on a school trip, only 172 passengers and crew survived, while 304 died or are still missing.