'Fake Love' Becomes 3rd BTS Music Video to Pass 500 Mln Views

Photo : YONHAP News

The music video for the BTS song “Fake Love” has garnered 500 million views on YouTube.According to the boy band's management agency Big Hit Entertainment, the video for the title song of their album “Love Yourself: Tear,” collected 500 million views on YouTube on Sunday afternoon, less than eleven months after its release.Music videos for two of their other songs “DNA” and “Fire” also reached the same milestone.Four other videos released by the group including Dope, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), “Blood Sweet and Tears” and “Idol” are seeking to follow suit after they each surpassed 400 million views.Meanwhile, Big Hit confirmed the group will join American singer Halsey to perform their latest collaboration, “Boy With Luv,” at this year’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May first.The South Korean stars performed the title song of their new album “Map of the Soul: Persona,” on the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday.