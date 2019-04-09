Video of BTS' New Song Tops 100 Mln Views in Record Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: K-Pop sensation BTS continues to make history as the video for the group's new song “Boy with Luv” topped 100 million views in record time. The seven-member boy band will perform at the Billboard Music Awards for the second consecutive year.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Last Friday at 6 p.m., BTS unveiled the music video for “Boy with Luv,” the main track on their latest album “Map of the Soul: Persona.” The video broke 100 million views at around 7:37 a.m. on Sunday, 37 hours and 37 minutes after it was posted on YouTube, becoming the fastest video ever to exceed 100 million views.The record had previously been held by the girl group Blackpink’s “Kill This Love” video, which hit 100 million views in 62 hours.BTS now has a total of 18 music videos that have reached the 100 million views milestone, breaking their own record for South Korean singers with the most music videos to top 100 million views.The group comprised of members V, RM, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope, also saw the video for their hit song “DNA” surpass 700 million views.According to the group’s management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, the video for “DNA,” the main track on the “Love Yourself: Her” album, topped 700 million views at 3:32 a.m. on Monday. It was the second South Korean music video to reach the mark after Blackpink’s “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."With their “Fake Love” music video surpassing 500 million views on YouTube on Sunday, BTS now has three music videos, including “DNA” and “Fire,” that have amassed more than 500 million views.On May first, BTS will perform at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The group will perform "Boy with Luv" alongside American pop star Halsey.For this year's awards, BTS has been nominated in two categories: Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist. The group has won the Top Social Artist award for the past two years.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.