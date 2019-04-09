Gov't to Inject 30 Trillion Won Over 3 Yrs. to Expand Public Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will inject 30 trillion won from 2020 to 2022 to expand public facilities used by people in their daily lives.In a three-year plan announced on Monday, the government said nearly half of the money or 14-point-five trillion won, will be earmarked for building sports facilities, public libraries and community centers.By increasing the number of public sports facilities to one-thousand-400 and libraries to one-thousand-200 by 2022, officials said the goal would be to give people access to a public facility within a ten-minute distance from anywhere in the country.In order to increase the country's public childcare utilization rate to 40 percent by 2021 and to have at least one public nursing home in each city, county or district, two-point-nine trillion won will be spent to expand public kindergartens, daycare centers and medical facilities.The remaining 12-point-six trillion won will be used to improve the safety and cleanliness of public facilities, including drawing up a comprehensive map of underground spaces, tearing down asbestos slates from buildings and reducing fine dust particles at subway stations.