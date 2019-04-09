S. Korea Purchases Equipment for N. Korea to Use During Video Reunions

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has completed the purchase of equipment to be sent to North Korea for video reunions of families separated by the Korean War.The Unification Ministry said on Monday that it will consult with the North on when and how to deliver the equipment, including camcorders and display devices.The ministry added that it plans to complete renovations of 13 video conference centers in the South by the end of this month, before a two-week testing period.The leaders of the two Koreas agreed in September to hold video reunions and the exchange of video letters for separated families to reduce travel-related stress for aging participants and provide more people the chance to see their long-lost family members.The ministry said earlier that it will discuss with Pyongyang when to hold the reunions as soon as it completes internal preparations.