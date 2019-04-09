Seoul to Prohibit Grade 5 Emissions Vehicles from 'Green Zone'

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting on July first, grade-five emissions vehicles will be prohibited access to roads inside Seoul City's "green transportation zone."Mayor Park Won-soon announced the city government's set of measures to tackle fine dust on Monday and said some two-point-45 million registered vehicles will be restricted from entering the area.The 16-point-seven-square-kilometer green zone includes eight areas in Jongno district and seven areas in the Jung district in central Seoul. The city is considering enforcing the travel restriction between 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. or 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.The city will offer a grace period until the end of November and impose a fine of 250-thousand won for violators starting on December first.Seoul also plans to nearly double the state subsidy for scrapping over three-thousand-700 grade-five emissions vehicles owned by residents in the affected areas.A final decision on the grace period and the subject of restriction will be made after a public hearing.