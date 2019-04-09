Moon to Ask Assembly for Confirmation Hearing Reports if Monday's Deadline is not Met

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will again request the National Assembly to send confirmation hearing reports of Constitutional Court justice nominees Lee Mi-sun and Moon Hyung-bae if parliament fails to adopt the reports by Monday's deadline.A senior official at the presidential office told KBS the president will wait to see if parliament meets the deadline, but that he would lodge another request if it does not.If the National Assembly fails to forward the hearing reports to Moon, the president can set a ten-day period and again request parliament to send the reports within that time. The president can push forward the appointments if parliament does not respond.The senior official said there is no reason for the president to withdraw his nomination of Lee. He added sufficient explanations were provided regarding allegations of Lee's ethical lapses, which mainly stemmed from her and her husband's stock investment activities.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint on Monday with the prosecution against Lee and her husband over allegations that they used inside information in stock investment while the minor Bareunmirae Party requested the Financial Services Commission to look into the claims.