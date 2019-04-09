Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.42%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained nine-point-43 points, or point-42 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-242-point-88.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell one-point-10 points, or point-14 percent, to close at 766-point-75.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened six-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-133-point-one won.