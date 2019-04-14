Moon Calls for 4th Summit with Kim Jong-un to Revive Nuclear Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in has responded to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's policy speech last week. While praising Kim for his intentions to continue dialogue, Moon officially announced his plans to pursue another inter-Korean summit to revive the U.S.-North Korea nuclear negotiations.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korean President Moon Jae-in has officially announced plans to hold his fourth inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.During a meeting with his key aides at the top office on Monday, Moon revealed the plan, which he discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting in Washington last week.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Now is the time to pursue an inter-Korean summit. North Korea has also displayed its intention to continue dialogue.... "The South Korean president said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reconfirmed his intentions for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula through dialogue during his latest policy speech.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"I hope the South and the North will sit face to face without being bound by venue or formalities and discuss specific and substantive ways to go beyond the two previous North Korea-U.S. summits to make progress."North Korean state-run media on Saturday read Kim's speech during the Supreme People's Assembly, saying he is open to a third summit with President Donald Trump.[Nat sound: Korean Central TV (Apr. 13)]During his speech Kim set the year's end as a deadline for the U.S. to come up with mutually acceptable terms for denuclearization.[Sound bite: Korean Central Television (Apr. 13)]"[If the U.S. calls for] a third North Korea-U.S. summit, we would agree to it one more time.""However, we will not be obsessed with holding a summit merely because of our thirst for sanctions relief."Moon during Monday's meeting addressed Kim's criticism that Seoul should stop being a mediator between Washington and Pyongyang and instead represent the interests of the Korean people.Moon responded that the South Korean government has taken the lead in the Korean Peninsula peace process as “the master of the fate of the Korean Peninsula.”Moon was initially expected to reveal his plan to send special envoys to Pyongyang during the meeting but did not get into any details.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.