Malaysian Detained for Smuggling Drugs at Gimhae Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

A Malaysian national was caught at Gimhae International Airport outside Busan last Monday trying to smuggle methamphetamine into South Korea.The individual hid three kilograms of the drug worth nine-point-eight billion won in a suitcase, which was detected by an X-ray scanner at the airport. Authorities say the amount equals 100-thousand doses.Customs officials and prosecutors are questioning the person on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.Officials believe the Malaysian is a drug mule and are tracking down accomplices, including drug trafficking rings in Korea.A Japanese passenger was arrested at Gimhae airport in 2014 for smuggling six kilograms of methamphetamine with a market value of 18 billion won, making it the largest drug bust in the airport's history.