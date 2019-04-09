Tokyo Official: Nothing Decided on Abe-Moon Talks at G20 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Japanese official says nothing has been decided yet regarding a South Korea-Japan summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Summit in Osaka in June.In a regular briefing on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment in response to a media report that said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was reviewing skipping bilateral talks with President Moon Jae-in during the G20 summit.Suga said currently nothing is decided on that particular issue.Kyodo News reported on Sunday that Abe was considering not holding one-on-one talks with the South Korean leader at the upcoming G20 conference.