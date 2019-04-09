Part-Time College Instructors Demand Gov't Measures over Layoffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Part-time university instructors are demanding government measures ahead of the implementation of the revised Higher Education Act.The law is intended to improve conditions for part-time instructors, but they argue that instead, 20-thousand have lost their jobs because of it.Unionized part-time college professors who are members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions held a news conference outside the Education Ministry in Sejong City on Monday.They claimed universities were driving out instructors by reducing the number of classes in order to sidestep the new law.They said without part-time instructors, full-time professors will be given excessive workloads while students will have fewer options in courses, undermining both education and research.They also said the calamity facing universities extends to the entire country and urged the government to safeguard schools.Unionized instructors urged the government to oversee universities' structural reform, redeem laid-off instructors through research assistance programs and arrange jobs at national universities.The protesters set up a tent outside the ministry to continue their rally for an indefinite period.