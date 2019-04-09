Rival Parties Fail Again to Break Parliamentary Impasse

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have failed to find common ground on divisive issues, prolonging the parliamentary impasse.Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party sat down with his counterparts from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party on Monday to negotiate over the schedules of April’s parliamentary session.However, the three parties couldn’t iron out their differences over contentious issues, particularly over the alleged ethical lapses of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Lee Mi-sun centering on her and her husband’s stock investment-related activities.Hong said the parliament needs to adopt a report on the nominee’s confirmation, adding the parties can reflect negative views as well as positive ones on the nominee in the report.He added there needs to be swift bipartisan agreement on bills related to public livelihood.LPK’s Floor Leader Na Kyung-won agreed that public livelihood bills require attention, but said it is shameful for a judge to be embroiled in such a controversy, indicating her party will not back down in its opposition to Lee.Na proposed that parliament discuss other issues including the low birth rate and a case under investigation involving a South Korean firm suspected of importing North Korean coal.The Bareunmirae Party’s Floor Leader Kim Kwan-young also maintained the party’s negative stance regarding Lee, citing a local survey in which the number of those opposed to her appointment was shown to be double that of those in favor. Kim urged the government to make a wise decision based on the survey.