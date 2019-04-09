Prosecution Indicts Fmr KT President over Alleged Unfair Hiring Practices

Photo : YONHAP News

A former president of KT will stand trial in connection with allegations that the major mobile carrier illegally hired people, including the daughter of Kim Sung-tae, the former floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea PartyThe Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office said on Monday that Seo Yu-yeol has been indicted and arrested on obstruction of duty and other charges.Seo is suspected of influencing the company’s alleged illegal employment of six people, including Kim’s daughter. It was said that Seo told the prosecution that Kim handed his daughter’s letter of application directly to him in 2011.Earlier, the prosecution indicted another former KT executive for his role in the illegal employment of Kim’s daughter and four other people.