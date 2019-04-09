Justice Party Chief Introduces Bill to Scrap Abortion Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Party Chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi has proposed revisions to the Criminal Code and the Mother and Child Health Act, calling for abolishing the nation's antiabortion law.These bills, introduced Monday in parliament, are the first after the Constitutional Court ruled South Korea's abortion ban was unconstitutional on Thursday.The revised criminal code has dropped provisions that allow the punishment of abortions performed through drugs while calling for tougher penalties on those who force abortions without the mother's consent, leading to injuries or even death of the mother.The bill also calls for replacing the Korean word for "abortion," which carries the negative meaning of "dropping a fetus," by a more neutral expression "artificial ending of pregnancy."The proposed revision to the Mother and Child Health Act allows abortion surgeries for women within 14 weeks of pregnancy if they make a request.It also adds "socioeconomic reasons" for possible abortions for women in their 14th to 22nd week of pregnancy while the procedure for stages past the 22nd week will be limited to cases when continued pregnancy or childbirth are feared to seriously harm the mother's health.