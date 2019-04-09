Unification Minister Vows Swift Talks with N. Korea over Video Family Reunions

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul says Seoul will seek to hold talks with Pyongyang as quickly as possible so families separated by the Korean War can hold video reunions soon.Kim made the remark on Monday while visiting the Korean Red Cross headquarters in Seoul where a facility used for inter-Korean video family reunions is currently being renovated.During his first public appearance since taking up the position last week, Kim said he feels a strong sense of responsibility and vowed the ministry’s utmost efforts for the smooth implementation of inter-Korean agreements, including video and face-to-face family reunions.Asked when video family reunions will resume, the minister said work on the facility will be completed by the end of this month, but more time will be needed after that in order to carry out necessary discussions and preparations with the North.