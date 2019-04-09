S. Koreans to Use Open Banking Services from Dec.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will launch open banking services later this year.Choi Seok-min, a senior official at the Korea Financial Telecommunications and Clearings Institute, announced the details of industrywide discussions on the planned launch of open banking services at a seminar in Seoul on Monday.In February, the Financial Services Commission announced moves to innovate the existing infrastructure regarding financial transaction focused on the introduction of open banking, which refers to a comprehensive payment system encompassing banks and fintech service operators.Since then, the financial watchdog has held talks with finance-related organizations and local banks to draft specifics of the plan.Under the plan, computer systems will be built and tested between May and October with actual services to launch in December.