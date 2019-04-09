S. Korea to Build Institute to Dismantle Nuclear Reactors

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s first research institute specializing in dismantling nuclear reactors will be built by the second half of 2021.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, a related memorandum of understanding was signed on Monday between the main operator of the country’s nuclear reactors, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP), and the local governments of Busan, Ulsan and North Gyeongsang Province.Under the deal, the institute will be composed of two research facilities: one in Gori, South Gyeongsang Province to be tasked with studies on dismantling light-water reactors and the other in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province charged with research on dismantling heavy-water reactors.This comes as the country plans to dismantle its first nuclear reactor, Kori-1, which has been permanently shut down since 2017 following 40 years of service.The central and regional governments estimate it will cost one trillion won to dismantle one nuclear reactor.