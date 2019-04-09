S. Korea Excavates 4 More Pieces of Korean War Dead Remains

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has discovered four more pieces of presumed remains of Korean War dead.The Ministry of National Defense said on Monday that one of the pieces was unearthed at the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) earlier in the day following the discoveries of two others on Friday and one on Thursday. This raises the number of pieces of remains discovered in the area to six since the excavation project began there early this month.The ministry said the remains will be sent to forensic experts for identification.The two Koreas initially planned to launch the joint excavation project on April first based on the September 19th, 2018 military agreements, but the North turned lukewarm and has remained silent on the issue.Seoul decided to go ahead with excavation work alone south of the Military Demarcation Line with hopes the North would be encouraged to join.Digging is under way in Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, a notorious battle site during the three-year war that broke out in 1950.