Moon to Make Another Request for Confirmation Hearing Reports of Constitutional Court Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will again request the National Assembly to send confirmation hearing reports for Constitutional Court justice nominees Lee Mi-sun and Moon Hyung-bae.According to presidential officials, Moon will make another request on Tuesday after parliament failed to adopt the reports by Monday’s deadline.If the National Assembly fails to forward the hearing reports to Moon, the president can set a ten-day deadline period and again request the reports within that time.The president’s potential move can be interpreted as pushing for the appointment of Lee despite the opposition bloc’s call for her withdrawal amid the ethical lapse allegations revolving around her and her husband's stock investment activities.A senior presidential official said there is no reason for the president to withdraw his nomination of Lee, adding that most of the suspicions against her have been explained.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint on Monday with the prosecution against Lee and her husband over allegations that they used inside information in stock investment while the minor Bareunmirae Party requested the Financial Services Commission to look into the claims.Moon has yet to decide the deadline for parliament to send the confirmation hearing reports.Officials at the presidential office said they should be received by Thursday to ensure there is no administrative vacuum at the Constitutional Court. The six-year term for two outgoing justices Cho Yong-ho and Suh Ki-suk will end on Thursday.However, some other presidential officials said the deadline should be delayed until next Tuesday when Moon’s three-nation tour to Central Asia ends in order to secure more time to persuade the opposition parties.