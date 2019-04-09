Police Raid Singer Park Yoo-chun's House over Drug Abuse Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided singer Park Yoo-chun's house over drug abuse allegations.The Southern Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency said the raid began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.The 32-year-old singer’s residence in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, vehicle and mobile phone were subject to the search and confiscation, while his hair was sampled for a drug test.The former member of the boy band, TVXQ, is suspected of using meth with his former girlfriend early this year. Park's ex-girlfriend, Hwang Ha-na, granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products, is already under investigation on drug-related charges.Hwang admitted to police that she used meth in February and March of this year with a celebrity acquaintance who is also being investigated.Park called a press conference last week to deny suspicions that he was the celebrity Hwang referred to.