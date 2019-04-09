Gov't Aims to Get Rid of Colored Plastic Bottles

Photo : YONHAP News

The Environment Ministry has unveiled revisions to standards applied on packaging products in a bid to boost the rate of recycled products such as plastic bottles.The ministry said on Tuesday that it finalized the revision and will issue a related notification on Wednesday.Under the revisions, the ministry will rank nine packaging products, including plastic bottles, glass bottles and paper cartons, by how easy it is to recycle them depending on their materials and structure. The ministry will provide incentives in line with the rankings.To receive a top rank, a plastic bottle must be colorless and its labels easy to peel off.In a bid to fundamentally ban the use of colored plastic bottles, the government is planning to revise a related law within the second half of this year. Colored plastic bottles are regarded to contribute to lower recycling rates.As a result, starting from 2020, all plastic bottles produced to store drinks or water will likely be colorless.