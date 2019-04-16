S. Korea Offers Condolences Regarding Notre Dame Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has offered its condolences over the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.The Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) issued a statement on Tuesday saying expressing its deep sympathy for the fire on behalf of the South Korean governmentWhile referring to Korea's own tragic experience in 2008 when the Sungnyemun Gate in Seoul was set on fire, the cultural heritage authority said it will thoroughly carry out inspections of palaces, tombs and temples.In 2008, the wooden portion of the gate, one of Korea's national treasures, was burned down by an arsonist. The restoration work was completed five years later.