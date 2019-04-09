Prime Minister: Truth Seeking of Sewol Sinking Facing Disruptions

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said on the fifth anniversary of the Sewol ferry sinking that efforts to shed light on the tragic incident are continuously being disrupted in a shady and blatant manner.Lee made the remarks during a speech on Tuesday at an event in Sejong City to promote public safety.The prime minister called on the forces trying to disrupt efforts to reveal the truth to stop their actions and cooperate in the related investigations. Lee said it would be a way to prevent similar disasters and make South Korea a safe country.In particular, Lee said he hoped the special committee probing the ferry disaster would not give in to any disruptions and instead thoroughly shed light on the sinking.He added there could be no closure regarding the incident if the truth and those responsible for the tragedy fail to be fully revealed.