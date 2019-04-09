Moon Requests Parliamentary Consent for Constitutional Court Justice Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in requested the National Assembly to adopt confirmation hearing reports for two Constitutional Court justice nominees, one of whom faces strong objections from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).Senior presidential public relations secretary Yoon Do-han said on Tuesday that the president set a Thursday deadline to coincide with the end of the six-year terms of incumbent justices Seo Ki-seog and Cho Yong-ho.Yoon added should the parliament fail to adopt the hearing reports for nominees Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun by the deadline, Moon could push ahead with the appointments and allow their terms to begin on Friday.The president, who left for his week-long tour of Central Asia on Tuesday, is widely expected to electronically approve the appointments of the new justices.In response to the LKP's criticism of nominee Lee for owning shares of a company while presiding over a trial involving the company's subcontractor, a senior official from the presidential office said most of the allegations against Lee have already been explained.