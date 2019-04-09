Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.26%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained five-point-75 points, or point-26 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-248-point-63.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell one-point-73 points, or point-23 percent, to close at 765-point-02.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-135-point-seven won.