S. Korea Expresses Consolation over Notre Dame Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea offered consolation to France over the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that President Moon Jae-in sent a message to French President Emmanuel Macron, while Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed sympathy to her French counterpart.President Moon also issued separate words of consolation to the people of France on his social media account, saying the world will come together to restore what he called one of the greatest treasures in the history of mankind.The Archbishop of Seoul, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, also sent a message of solace to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Paris, saying the entire Catholic community in Seoul is praying for the firefighters, and are sharing in the suffering of the citizens in Paris.A massive fire erupted at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday evening, causing significant damage to France’s landmark architecture. The fire destroyed the cathedral's iconic spire and roof before being contained early Tuesday morning.