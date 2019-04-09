Ban Proposes S. Korea, China Cooperate on Fine Dust Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says South Korea and China need to stop playing the blame game over fine dust and instead cooperate with each other to resolve the problem.Ban made the remark at a seminar in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss the public health issue and potential solutions.Appointed to head a new South Korean government organization on fine dust, the ex-UN chief recently visited China and was briefed by the country’s top leaders on Beijing's efforts to tackle fine dust.Ban said his organization will seek cooperation with other Northeast Asian countries dealing with similar issues. to be composed of people from the government, industries as well as civic groupsHe noted domestic efforts should be made first to cope with fine dust and related countries should seek scientific methods to determine its cause.