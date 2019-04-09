Menu Content

S. Korea Expects Imminent Sanction Lifting for Inter-Korean Archaeological Project

2019-04-16 17:51:50

South Korea expects a sanctions exemption necessary to resume an inter-Korean archaeological project will be given the green light soon. 

An official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that a UN Security Council Sanctions Committee meeting set to be held in New York is expected to approve a sanctions waiver request for a joint excavation project at an ancient royal palace in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong. 

Last month, the South Korean government held a working group meeting with the U.S. in Washington for advance discussions on the issue. 

The Goryeo Dynasty palace kwown as Manwoldae is a UNESCO world heritage site. 
