UN Grants Sanctions Exemption for Koreas' Archaeological Project

Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations committee granted a sanctions exemption on Tuesday to allow the two Koreas to resume a joint archaeological project.According to a diplomatic source, the UN Security Council sanctions committee on North Korea issued the waiver requested by South Korea for a joint excavation project at an ancient royal palace in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong.The exemption will enable the transfer of relevant equipment to the North for the excavation project at the Goryeo Dynasty palace known as Manwoldae, a UNESCO world heritage site.Last month, the South Korean government held a working group meeting with the U.S. in Washington to seek their cooperation on the waiver.