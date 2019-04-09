Prosecution Arrests Key Figure in Ex-Vice Minister's Sex Scandal

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have arrested a key figure in the 2013 sex scandal involving former vice justice minister Kim Hak-ui.The prosecution said they arrested Yoon Jung-cheon, a construction company chief, on Wednesday on multiple charges including fraud.Yoon is accused of receiving money from builders after promising to help them win contracts for construction projects and then using the money for other purposes.He is also suspected of offering tens of millions of won in bribes to the ex-vice minister and sexually assaulting women at his vacation home.Prosecutors plan to question Yoon regarding the other allegations as well.